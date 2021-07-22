The Current’s Exposed. 2021 exhibit opens Saturday, July 24.
Festivities start at 2 p.m. when artist Aya Rodriguez-Izumi leads a community beading activity. Her sculpture, “Gate II,” is on the front lawn of the art center.
At 4 p.m., several artists will give brief talks about their sculptures, accompanied by light snacks, refreshments, wine and beer.
Attendees are invited to take a short walk on the Stowe Recreation Path for a performance by the team behind “Green Go Home” at 5:30 p.m.
The Current is open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for a preview of Exposed. 2021, or to view the ongoing gallery exhibition, “Meleko Mokgosi: Scripto-Visual.”
More at thecurrentnow.org.
