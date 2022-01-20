Catherine Opie’s photographs of rural and urban American scenes, which investigate the parallels between natural and political landscapes and their connections to our sense of identity and community, are on display at The Current through Saturday, April 9, Pond Street, in Stowe village.
The exhibit features large-scale photographs of swamps, national parks and other abstracted iconic landscapes which are both gorgeous documentations and a quiet plea for environmental preservation.
“Her swamp series in particular evokes not only the dangers of climate change, but the precarious state of our country, as calls to ‘drain the swamp’ erode fundamental structures of democracy,” according to a press release from the contemporary art center.
Upcoming public programs include:
• A panel discussion, “The Land in Which We Live — Responsibility, Caretaking, Fragility and Climatology,” Thursday, Feb. 17, 5-7 p.m., moderated by executive director Rachel Moore. Speakers will include Kristen Sharpless, executive director of the Stowe Land Trust; Michael Snyder, commissioner of Vermont state parks; David Mears, executive cirector of Vermont Audubon; Annie S. White, a University of Vermont department of plant and soil lecturer; Kenya Lazuli, founder of Every Town, Vermont Land Network coordinator and member of Northeast Farmers of Color Land Trust; and Mindy Blank, co-director of Community Resilience Organizations and organizer of Every Town.
• On Thursday, March 10, 5:30-7 p.m., Catherine Opie will provide a virtual artist talk and lecture.
• Fionna Flaherty, senior director of Lehmann Maupin in New York City will give and introduction to the exhibition at a reception and talk on Thursday, March 24, 5-7 p.m.
• On Thursday, April 7, 5-7 p.m., Duncan Murdoch presents “Forest Bathing: An Introduction to the practice, technique and philosophy.” Murdoch is a certified nature and forest therapy guide and founder of Nature Connection Guide.
Visitors must be properly masked and observe social distancing guidelines of 6 feet for in-person programs.
More at thecurrentnow.org.
