An exhibit, “End of Day” by Laura Heijn, has opened at the Vermont Studio Center’s Red Mill Gallery and runs through Jan. 31, with a closing reception on Wednesday, Jan. 29, from 6 to 8 pm. Paintings shown here are “34” and “Sunset over Brown Pasture.”
The gallery is located in the main meeting building on the Vermont Studio Center campus on Pearl Street in Johnson. Heijn had a Vermont Studio Center residency in January 1993 and returned as a staff member later that year. She and her husband have resided in Johnson ever since, where she has painted exclusively from home, run a small dairy operation, and raised three children.
Heijn studied fine arts and English literature at the School of the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston and at Harvard University.
About her work and the show’s title, Heijn explains: “No longer leading the more peripatetic existence of my youth, when each painting served as an instantaneous response to a fleeting scene, but instead finding myself having inhabited the same Vermont hillside for 25 years now, I have come to rely on the fleetingness of daylight and the shifts of clouds and seasons, to render my subjects ever new.”
Information: vermontstudiocenter.org.