Eby & ‘Annie Oakley’

Lois Eby’s “Paintings” will complement Lost Nation Theater’s world premiere staging of “Both Eyes Open: The Annie Oakley Story” by Jeanne Beckwith, Sept. 8-18, City Hall Arts Center, Montpelier.
Eby says: “Growing up in Oklahoma, Annie Oakley was a first role model for me, a woman who wasn’t afraid to use her gifts, even when it meant being different or competing with men.
Being an artist requires courage and skill also, and one might say involves a target that is always moving just out of reach!”
Eby will talk at an opening night celebration Sept. 9 as part of postproduction festivities.
For information call 802-229-0492 or visit lostnationtheater.org.
