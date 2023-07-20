“Art World 101,” the next installment of Currently Speaking, a public series of talks that explore contemporary art topics, will be held at The Current and features noted curator Carrie Scott.
This informative primer will clarify the contemporary art world, which can be confusing due to nuanced industry standards, obscure terms and a lack of regulation. “Art World 101” explores basic definitions of key players such as museums, dealers and collectors, and discusses the varying roles of artists, art advisors, influencers and publicists.
The talk will be held will Thursday, July 27, at 5 p.m., at The Current, corner of Pond and School streets in Stowe Village.
Scott is a London-based American and English art consultant, curator, art historian, writer and TV host who has worked with major galleries, collectors and artists around the world for over 16 years. In 2009, she launched Carrie Scott & Partners, an art consultancy, gallery and curatorial endeavor that exists beyond traditional gallery walls to provide more direct support to artists and collectors.
Scott has also authored numerous articles and essays on artists and interviewed them as a presenter on “The Art Show.” Last summer, she presented Harold Feinstein’s work to an audience at The Current.
The Currently Speaking series hosts experts in a range of contemporary art genres and media. The Current looks forward to welcoming community members in casual discourse with the speakers and meaningful interactions with the art they showcase.
All series events are free to the public with a suggested donation of $10. No reservation is required, and the gallery will be open beforehand for viewing the current exhibition, “A Place of Memory.”
Refreshments will be served.
