Dr. Kelley Helmstutler Di Dio will present her lecture, “Taking Monuments off their Pedestals,” at The Current in Stowe on Thursday, Aug. 17, as part of its Currently Speaking series and in connection to the current exhibition, “A Place of Memory.”
The call to take down public monuments around the world in the past few years has resulted in deeper considerations of what purpose monuments have, what histories are conveyed and who gets to choose what people and moments we commemorate.
In this talk, Di Dio will consider why, when and by whom American and European monuments of the past were made, what should be done with them and will propose how those monuments may provide a framework for new approaches to public monuments moving forward.
Di Dio is the University of Vermont’s Rush C. Hawkins Professor of Art History, executive director of the School of the Arts, and its associate dean in the College of Arts and Sciences. She has published ﬁve books and dozens of articles and essays, and has lectured at universities and museums across Europe, the U.S. and Canada, including the National Gallery of Art, the Victoria and Albert Museum, the Collége de France and the Museo Nacional del Prado.
She has won UVM’s Kroepsch-Maurice Award for Excellence in Teaching and the George Kidder Outstanding Faculty Award.
The Currently Speaking series hosts experts in various contemporary art genres and media to encourage casual discourse and meaningful interactions between the community, speakers and the art they showcase.
Upcoming Currently Speaking programs include “Radiant Geometry” with Grace DeGennaro on Thursday, Aug. 31, and “Fluxus: Art Performs Life” with John Killacky and Sean Clute on Thursday, Sept. 14.
All series events start at 5 p.m., last for an hour and are free to the public, with a suggested donation of $10.
No reservation is required, and the gallery will be open beforehand for viewing the current exhibition.
Refreshments will be served.
For more information, contact Alexandra Sherrill, assistant curator, at gallery@thecurrentnow.org or 802-253-8358.
