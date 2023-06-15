The Current art gallery in Stowe presents “A Place of Memory,” on view from June 24 through Oct. 21.
“A Place of Memory” questions public representation and how cultures and countries choose to define their past through monuments, memorials, and sculptural objects. Through their work, artists in this exhibition reclaim their own ancestral stories, asking the viewer to rethink how we present history, and therefore, our values.
Participating artists include Woody De Othello, Nicholas Galanin, Vanessa German, Deborah Kass and Nyugen E. Smith.
The exhibit officially opens with a reception on Saturday, June 24, from 4-6 p.m. at The Current, 90 Pond Street Stowe.
