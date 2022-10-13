“A Splash of Color” is now on display at the Copley Art Gallery, 528 Washington Highway, Morrisville.
Participating artists include Diane M. Szlachetka, Shari Dukes Kiener, Patti Braun and Marian Guihan.
The show, which runs through Nov. 28, features a variety of subject matter captured in oils, pastels, pencil and watercolor.
The gallery is open to the public during Copley Hospital visiting hours, through the main hospital entrance.
