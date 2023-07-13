Bread & Puppet Circus returns for the summer with “The Heart of the Matter Circus & Pageant” every Sunday through Aug. 27 at 3 p.m.
In the tradition of the iconic Bread & Puppet circuses that began at Goddard College in Plainfield in 1970, the show will draw on traditional circus tropes and familiar Bread and Puppet iconography to draw attention to the urgent issues of the day. Stilt dancers, paper maché beasts of all sizes and a riotous brass band make a raucous, colorful spectacle of protest and celebration.
The circus is followed immediately by the pageant in the adjacent field. After both shows are finished, Bread & Puppet will serve its famous sourdough rye bread with aioli.
Bread & Puppet is located at 753 Heights Road in Glover.
Tickets can be purchased in advance at breadandpuppet.org for $10, or by donation at the door on the day of the show.
No one is turned away due to lack of funds.
