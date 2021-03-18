Friends of Lanpher Memorial Library speakers series celebrates Women’s History Month with the virtual program, “Where are all the Great Woman Artists?” with August Burns, Friday, March 26, 6:30 p.m.
Inspired by the #metoo movement, Burns’ talk will challenge assumptions and reclaim women’s place in the tradition of great Western art.
She is an award-winning portrait and figurative painter who seeks to capture the character and essence of her subjects through art.
Her paintings and drawings have been exhibited in galleries and shows throughout the United States. In 2016, she was selected to paint the official portrait of Gov. Peter Shumlin, which now hangs in the Vermont Statehouse. See more at augustburns.com.
Register at: bit.ly/3ctAG0w.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.