“Land and Light and Water and Air” showcases Vermont and New England traditional landscape paintings, while “Let Us Introduce You” exhibits art from five established artists who have never shown at Bryan Memorial Gallery, 180 South Route 108, Jeffersonville.
“Land and Light” features paintings by over 70 member artists, while “Let Us Introduce You” showcases the work of Jane Ashley, Amy Hook-Therrien, Lisa Miceli, Jen Violette and Liane Whittum.
An artist roundtable and reception will be held at the gallery on Sunday, Sept. 12, 1 p.m. The awards, including the Alden Bryan medal and the Charles Movalli medal, will be announced at that time. Masks will be required to be worn by all attendees, vaccinated or not, for the roundtable and reception.
Both exhibits run through Nov. 7.
