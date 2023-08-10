The Bryan Memorial Gallery in Jeffersonville has opened a second location, The Bryan Fine Art Gallery, in Stowe, in the former Green Mountain Fine Art Gallery, 64 S. Main St.
For 39 years, The Bryan Memorial Gallery has been a constant presence on Jeffersonville’s Main Street, and this expansion reflects its commitment to fostering artistic appreciation in a wider region.
The Stowe gallery will feature a collection of paintings, sculptures, photographs and mixed-media artworks, sourced from both established and emerging artists, blending contemporary and traditional styles.
“We are absolutely thrilled to announce the opening of our second location,” Stephen Gothard, the gallery’s executive director, said. “We are excited to expand our reach and bring the remarkable world of fine art to the Stowe community. Our new gallery will serve as a platform for talented artists to exhibit their creations while providing a unique experience for art enthusiasts and collectors alike.”
An official opening celebration will take place on Saturday, Sept. 2, 1-5 p.m. Refreshments will be served.
