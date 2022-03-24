Bryan Memorial Gallery opens its 2022 season with “Legacy Collection 2022” featuring the works of 16 New England landscape artists, plus a selection of works by Alden Bryan and Mary Bryan.
The exhibit will be displayed until the end of the season.
Spring hours at the gallery, 180 Main St., Jeffersonville, are Thursday to Sunday 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
