Cold Hollow Sculpture Park artists in residence, choreographer Laurel Jenkins and composer Matthew Evan Taylor, perform “Beacon Fire,” an original composition, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2-5 p.m., 4280 Boston Post Road, Enosburg Falls.
Their multi-month effort to create a fleeting experience will ask us to consider the reasons to make things that disappear from sight, sound and place. The ephemeral performance will offer stark contrast to the very solid sculptures it will happen amongst.
After the performance Jenkins and Taylor will lead a conversation about community building as the motivation for artistic pursuits.
The event is free. Rain date is Aug. 22. RSVP at eventbrite.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.