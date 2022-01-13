“Musings from the Nurses Room,” a show of abstract paintings by Heather Bernek Guptill, will be held at Axel’s Gallery, Stowe Street, Waterbury, through Saturday, Feb. 5.
Meet the artist on Thursday, Jan. 27, 6-8 p.m., at the gallery.
Working from a small studio, once the nurses room in a converted school in Kittery, Maine, Guptill lets her instincts guide her artwork. The results are raw, deeply visceral, mostly non-representational and full of emotion and color.
The exhibit showcases Guptill’s large-scale original acrylic works on ram board — a material choice that supports the artist’s intention of exploration and spontaneity without the restriction or seriousness of the typical and expected.
“My paintings come from deep within me. Much of my process lacks any formal or conscious decision-making. My creation of color and line comes from what feels right,” the artist said.
