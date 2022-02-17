A new exhibit at River Arts asks viewers to do one simple and difficult thing: listen.
There’s certainly a visual component to the “Listening Outside the Lines,” an oral history collection from the Lamoille Art and Justice Project in the Folley Hall Gallery on the upper level of River Arts in Morrisville, but it mainly works in service of accenting and heightening a storytelling component.
The exhibit, which runs through April 9, invites visitors to encounter the lives of non-white neighbors in Lamoille County through their own intimate testimony.
Curators Kiara Cole and Caitlin Duffy, who both grew up in Morrisville, specifically invited those who identify as Black, indigenous or other people of color to share their stories.
Though the subjects’ race makes them a technical minority in the very white state of Vermont, curators describe them instead as “people of the global majority,” recontextualizing their experience as one that is common in other parts of the country and the world.
An unassuming surface belies a deep and complex exhibit. In the spacious, light-filled gallery, small canvas portraits are each paired with a QR code, a square made up of a matrix of black lines that, when a phone camera is pointed at it will reveal a sound file with the portrait subject’s oral history. Of the 11 subjects originally interviewed by Cole and Duffy, eight agreed to participate in the exhibition.
Two shadowy acrylic portraits from Crystal Stokes make for sharp contrast to the other portraits hung about the gallery, all of which were composed with bold color with sharp figurative imagery by Madeleine Ziminsky, a student at Stowe High School and a mentee to the exhibit’s curators and principal artists. Work by Alex Herrera Condry is also featured in the exhibit.
The QR code is the only way to access the testimonies these portraits accompany, meaning the listener must be present in this space to experience it. Cole and Duffy ask that the oral histories not be quoted and attributed, protecting the privacy of those who made themselves vulnerable in the service of the project.
The intimacy and semi-anonymity of the project creates a unique effect, where a visitor to the exhibit is made to feel as though they’re engaging in a remarkably familiar conversation with someone they’ve only just met.
The oral histories include positive experiences and formative moments to racial microaggressions, acclimating to rural Vermont as a person of color and raising non-white children in the state to childhood trauma and violence. Hearing these storytellers share these lives in their own words and their own voices lends the project a unique sense of immediacy.
A video installation, “I See You, Movement for N” by Isadora Snapp also runs in a loop in the corner of the gallery. Paintings made of smeared white lines over a black board by Harlan Mack offset the intensity of the oral history portion with striking, purely visual experience.
Sarah Audsley, a Johnson-based poet, wrote a poem called a ghazal — a form that typically deals with loss and romantic love that has Arabic origins and is made up of couplets — out of one of the oral histories that hangs with the exhibit.
The exhibit is the result of Cole and Duffy’s work with Rachel Moore, executive director at The Current in Stowe, and whom they met while working with the Racial Equity Alliance of Lamoille. The exhibit will be displayed at the Stowe contemporary art center after its run at River Arts along with murals painted in the town. If the participants consent to it, Cole and Duffy plan to preserve the oral histories with the Vermont Folklife Center later this year.
One of the most important results of the exhibit for the two curators has been the community that was formed through the process of interviewing and creating the exhibit, which they’re hoping will continue to grow as the project gets more exposure.
“We were creating a safe space where (the subjects) felt they were able to share the stories and not having the white community co-opt those stories and turn them into something that might be edited or skewed in a way that is not what these people want to say about their experiences and themselves, but instead have people come to this installation, listen to these experiences and, rather than ask people of color to do more work, take what they’ve heard and take it back to their own social circles or their family or their friends,” Cole said.
‘Women and Girls’
On the lower level of the River Arts building, a new showing of paintings by Kathy Black, program director at the Vermont Studio Center in Johnson, hangs in the Copley Studio Gallery.
Black’s vivid use of color and exaggeration of features in her paintings — particularly, in this instance, mouths — cause her oil paintings to jump off the walls and project a presence larger than their actual dimensions.
The women in Black’s paintings are expressing their outsized desire unabashedly, even devouring the whole world in one painting, as a pointed commentary on what women are allowed to desire and how they are allowed to express those desires.
One painting recreates the story of Isabella and the pot of basil — a fable first recorded in “The Decameron” and later the subject of a John Keats poem concerning a noblewoman who buries the head of her murdered lover in a pot of soil — and turns its subject into an all-consuming paragon of grief.
There are quieter moments among Black’s paintings, even while the brashness of color remains. “Essential Work” depicts a woman in scrubs pushing an empty hospital cart as she turns slightly with an expressionless face, the bright yellow and maroon that frames the painting somehow somber and loud simultaneously.
