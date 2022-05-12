Drought, fire, hurricanes and floods. Sixty-five varieties of North American plants were declared extinct in 2020. Micro-plastics have now been found in the human bloodstream. Every day, new stories shine a light on environmental impacts of human industry and development. Extreme weather events once considered rare are now increasingly common.
“Art in a Time of Crisis: A Group Environmental Art Exhibition,” now showing at River Arts’ Copley Studio Gallery through July 9, explores the “overwhelming climate dilemma” that is shaping the next generation of Vermonters.
How does the changing climate affect artists and their practices?
The exhibition, with artists Rebecca Schwarz, Caroline Loftus, Kate Arslambakova and and Martha Dunbar, offers an artistic lens to view some of these problems but also offers some solutions and alternatives to begin reshaping priorities.
A free community event, reception and artist talk will be held Thursday, May 12, at 5:30 p.m.
For more information call (802) 888-1261 or visit riverartsvt.org.
