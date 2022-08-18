Opening this week at Axel’s Gallery and Frame Shop in Waterbury is a dual exhibition of recent work by Matt Larson and Ashley Roark.
Working toward similar ends through a variety of media and processes, Larson and Roark each present unique bodies of work within their own respective practices.
Each finds inspiration in mark making, color blocking, graphic elements and producing work in experimental series.
While Larson employs vibrant colors to capture connections between people and the local landscape through memories, Roark’s approach seeks to capture a metaphorical snapshot of a fragmented moment using a palette more reminiscent of low light film.
Meet the artists, learn about their process and be inspired on Friday, Aug. 19, 6-8 p.m.
The show runs through Sept. 3.
