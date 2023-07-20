Artist Jessica Fligg gives a live art presentation at the Bryan Memorial Gallery on Saturday, July 22, noon-2 p.m., 180 Main St., in Jeffersonville.
Fligg, an award-winning artist who works primarily in oils, will demonstrate how she creates her art and answer questions.
She studied painting at the New Hampshire Institute of Art and works from her studio in Ashland, N.H. She paints mostly en plein air.
For more about this free program, go to bryangallery.org.
