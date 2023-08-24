St. John’s in the Mountains, 1994 Mountain Road in Stowe, continues its performing and visual arts series with the work of Phyllis Rachel Larrabee and Gina Jenkins.
Jenkins’s vibrant collage work merges with Larrabee’s engaging poetry in this showing of “Pollage: A Collaboration Between Friends.”
An opening reception will be held Thursday, Sept. 14, from 5:30-7 p.m. Following the reception, the exhibit will be open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. through Oct. 19.
The reception and exhibit are free and open to the public. Donations are greatly appreciated.
More at stjohnsinthemountains.org.
