Painter and sonic artist Renée Lauzon exhibits her work in a solo show, “The Break UP,” through July 3 at Minėmå Gallery in Johnson Village.
The work in the exhibition was produced during a particularly tumultuous time for the artist and explores the ways in which she was forced to break up with attachments to ideas, futures, places and people in order to move through the world again.
Together the paintings and soundwork call and respond to each other in an interwoven aural and visual experience.
