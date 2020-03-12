Brenda Garand is the featured artist this month at the Vermont Studio Center’s Red Mill Gallery, 80 Pearl St., Johnson.
A closing reception will be held at the gallery Wednesday, March 25, from 3 to 5 p.m. Garand grew up in New Hampshire, has lived in Paris and New York City, earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in sculpture from the University of New Hampshire and Queens College, City University of New York. She lives in Vermont and is a professor of studio art at Dartmouth College. Recently, Garand developed a mysterious illness and lost the ability to speak understandably. Her new work centers on drawings that the artist has never before shown, dealing with this disability. Information: brendagarand.com, vermontstudiocenter.org.