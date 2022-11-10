“Scattered Cohesion,” the textile works of Marya Lowe, will be on exhibit at Minėmå Gallery in Johnson from Saturday, Nov. 12, to Saturday, Jan. 14.
Lowe jumped into the contemporary art quilt world in 2007 after more than three decades as a traditional quilter and professional quilt restorer. Her fiber works range from energetic, improvisational abstract forms set against calm backgrounds, to the semi-realistic depictions of chickens, fish, seedpods, teapots and other delights of our world. Whimsical sophistication is an apt description of her work, which may be machine pieced, fused, or both.
An opening reception will be held Sunday, Nov. 13, from 2-4 p.m. Tea and chocolate will be served. More at minemagallery.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.