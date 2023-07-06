An exhibit featuring the paintings of Maryellen Sullivan and the photographs of Robert Fahey is showing at St. John’s in the Mountains, 1994 Mountain Road, Stowe, through July 30.
The church is open to the public Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and Sundays from noon-2 p.m.
Donations are appreciated.
