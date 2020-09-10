Vermont-based sculptor Judith Wrend’s work, “Acting Out,” represents an unspoken language developed over many years of focused creative attention.
Shapes, lines, and openings repeat and reinvent themselves in a progressive continuity.
Sited outdoors, a sculpture forms a relationship with its surrounding landscape and with the changing wind and light. Propelled by wind or touch, the kinetic works dance in space and time.
Sculptures will be on display through Dec. 31.
Contact the Minėmå Gallery, 2 Lower Main Street, Johnson, at minemagallery.com or (646) 519-1781.
