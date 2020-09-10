”Acting Out”

”Acting Out,” by sculptor Judith Wrend, now on display at the Minėmå Gallery, 2 Lower Main Street, Johnson.

 Courtesy photo

Vermont-based sculptor Judith Wrend’s work, “Acting Out,” represents an unspoken language developed over many years of focused creative attention.

Shapes, lines, and openings repeat and reinvent themselves in a progressive continuity.

Sited outdoors, a sculpture forms a relationship with its surrounding landscape and with the changing wind and light. Propelled by wind or touch, the kinetic works dance in space and time.

Sculptures will be on display through Dec. 31.

Contact the Minėmå Gallery, 2 Lower Main Street, Johnson, at minemagallery.com or (646) 519-1781.

Tags

Your Local Newspapers Need Your Help!

Reliable news and information is vitally important. Local advertising has been affected by the COVID-19 crisis but the Vermont Community Newspaper Group remains committed to its responsibility to serve its communities. Your communities. With some assistance from loyal readers, community organizations, foundations and other funders, we hope to keep reporters on the job keeping you informed. Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to our local journalism fund. Thank you for your support.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.