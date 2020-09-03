Scientists estimate that 150-200 species of plant, insect, bird and mammal become extinct every 24 hours. This is nearly 1,000 times the natural rate. Many biologists say this is greater than anything the world has experienced since the vanishing of the dinosaurs nearly 65 million years ago.
Eight New England artists have gathered at the Highland Center for the Arts to paint and exhibit a selection of species that are listed as endangered on the International Union for the Conservation of Nature’s red list.
The exhibit is called "A Critical Balance: Artists Take Action" and runs Sept. 11 to Nov. 22, Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m to 4 p.m.
Participating artists include Gabriel Tempesta, Linda Mirabile, Heidi Broner and Adelaide Murphy Tyrol, of Vermont; Shearon Murphy and Michael Boardman, of Maine; Suzanne Stryk of Virginia; and Susan Parmenter, of New Hampshire.
Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro. 802-533-2000, highlandartsvt.org.
