Paula Yankauskas, 69, of Hyde Park, swam the 25-mile length of Lake Memphremagog on Aug. 27-28.
She entered the water in Newport, Vermont at 5:58 p.m. on Sunday and exited the water on Plage de Magog in Magog, Quebec at 3:48 p.m. on Monday, with a total elapsed time of 21 hours and 50 minutes. She completed her swim in full conformity with traditional channel crossing rules, in a bathing suit, swim cap, goggles and ear plugs, stopping only to eat, which she did every 45 minutes.
Water temperatures ranged from 68 to 72 Fahrenheit, with air temperatures between 53 and 75. Her swim was organized by Kingdom Games and has been ratified by the Northeast Kingdom Open Water Swimming Association.
Phil White piloted the pontoon boat, Lucky, with assistance from Charlotte Brynn and Charlie Booher who also served as crew for Paula, along with Sue-Ellen Booher.
In completing her swim, Yankauskas became the oldest person to complete the In Search of Memphre swim in conformity with traditional channel crossing rules. Dan Shub, 70, of Baltimore, completed the Search in 2017 but was wearing a wetsuit when he did it.
Yankauskas had planned on attempting a 50-mile double cross. She started out swimming at a rate of about 1.5 miles per hour. But she got cold in the middle of the night, started shivering, and was getting ready in her mind to call the swim off, when at a feed, Sue-Ellen Booher shouted to her, “You are rocking this swim.”
That was just enough for Yankauskas to decide to keep on going. At daybreak, shortly after 5 a.m., the team had been hoping that the sun would re-energize her swim. Instead, Yankauskas was met with dense fog which made it difficult to see the shores on each side of the lake. Her swimming slowed considerably.
Even after the fog burned off, Yankauskas’ speed never picked up and she decided, shortly after passing Lord’s Island, to finish her swim in Magog instead of attempting the double cross.
This swim turned into a victory lap for Yankauskas. She first appeared at Kingdom Swim in 2009 as a three-mile, wetsuit swimmer but soon became an open-water competitor. She completed her first 25-mile Search when she was 60 years old. She then went on to swim Catalina, 20 Bridges around Manhattan Island, and the English Channel, becoming a triple crowner in 2018 when she was 64. She has been a regular participant at the S.C.A.R. Swim Challenge, this year, completing all four lakes.
By day, Yankauskas is a veterinarian. But put a bathing suit on her and she becomes capable of gritting her way through some of open water swimming’s toughest challenges.
