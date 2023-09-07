Paula Yankauskas

Paula Yankauskas on the shore of Lake Memphremagog before her swim.

 Photo by Kathleene Marcil

Paula Yankauskas, 69, of Hyde Park, swam the 25-mile length of Lake Memphremagog on Aug. 27-28.

She entered the water in Newport, Vermont at 5:58 p.m. on Sunday and exited the water on Plage de Magog in Magog, Quebec at 3:48 p.m. on Monday, with a total elapsed time of 21 hours and 50 minutes. She completed her swim in full conformity with traditional channel crossing rules, in a bathing suit, swim cap, goggles and ear plugs, stopping only to eat, which she did every 45 minutes.

In completing her swim, Paula Yankauskas became the oldest person to complete the In Search of Memphre swim in conformity with traditional channel crossing rules.

