Some of snowboarding’s women pioneers, including Laurie Asperas, Kelly Jo Legaz, Suzi Rueck and Eveline Schnorf, will share their stories and discuss their accomplishments in opening up snowboarding to girls and women around the globe in the next installment of the Vermont Ski & Snowboard Museum’s Red Bench lecture series.
Early snowboard pioneer, Paul Graves, will host the discussion, Thursday, Jan. 21, 7 p.m., on Zoom. A live Q&A session wraps up the evening.
Asperas first started snowboarding in 1984 at Stratton Mountain. She was spotted by photographer Hubert Schreibl, who captured her vibrant riding style on film. His photos catapulted her into becoming a media presence and opened up film opportunities. Her competitive spirit led her to Europe where she dominated the marketing of women’s snowboarding. Asperas is one of snowboarding’s most flamboyant and photographed women riders.
Legaz’s involvement with snowboarding started with a chance meeting with Craig Kelly in 1985 at Mt. Baker Ski Area. Over the next 12 years together, they helped shape and develop opportunities for snowboarding around the globe. Legaz was a top five international competitor with countless articles and film credits to her name.
As a young skier in the mid 1980s, Rueck caught the snowboarding bug at Stratton. She became a top competitor in both the U.S. and Europe. She created The Green Mountain Race Series, which helped showcase up-and-coming talent like Tricia Byrnes and Olympian Ross Powers.
Schnorf-Wirth began her career freestyle skiing. She competed in 116 World Cup events. Of her 23 podiums, she had seven firsts. In 1986 she decided to give snowboarding a try. Her transition was flawless and she immediately captured World Cup wins in the 1986/87 season. She took gold at the U.S. Open in 1987.
Moderator Paul Graves roots go back to the mid-60s when he discovered sliding on snow with a Snurfer. He became the first sponsored rider, appearing in the first TV commercial featuring snowboarding for LaBatt Beer in 1979.
Register at vtssm.org. A $10 donation from each guest is encouraged.
