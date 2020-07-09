Scott Dragon of Milton, Kyle Streeter of Waitsfield, Brandon Gray of Thetford and Chris Davis of Berlin were all winners at Thunder Road’s Aubuchon Hardware Holiday Spectacular on Thursday, July 2.
Dragon, a two-time King of the Road at Thunder Road, took the lead on lap six and stayed out front in the Firecracker 54 feature for the Maplewood/Irving Oil Late Models. The win was his 11th all-time on the Barre high banks.
Streeter fended off Stephen Martin of Craftsbury and Eric Messier of Hinesburg, leading wire-to-wire in the Firecracker 44 for the Lenny’s Shoe and Apparel Flying Tigers.
Gray stayed hot with another win in the 29-lap feature for the Allen Lumber Street Stocks, and Davis claimed another win in the 24-lap feature for the Burnett Scrap Metals Road Warriors, coming all the way back from 18th place for his third straight win in the division.
Racers will be back at Thunder Road tonight, July 9, for Efficiency Vermont Night, which includes the first leg of the Myers Container Triple Crown Series for the Flying Tigers along with a full night of racing for the other three divisions.
Here’s a look at the top five racers in each feature race on July 2, plus how some other local racers did. Drivers are listed by finish, name, number and hometown. For more information: thunderroadvt.com.
Late Models
1. Scott Dragon, 16, Milton
2. Jason Corliss, 66, Barre
3. Bobby Therrien, 5, Hinesburg
4. Matt White, 42, Northfield
5. Marcel Gravel, 86, Wolcott
6. Brendan Moodie, 94, Wolcott
Flying Tigers
1. Kyle Streeter, 37, Waterbury
2. Stephen Martin, 9, Craftsbury
3. Sam Caron, 07, Colchester
4. Cooper Bouchard, 7, Hinesburg
5. Jaden Perry, 92, Hardwick
6. Brandon Lanphear, 11, Morrisville
7. Jason Woodard, 68, Waterbury
9. Mike Martin, 01, Craftsbury
20. Kelsea Woodard, 55, Waterbury
25. Bunker Hodgdon, 83, Wolcott
Street Stocks
1. Brandon Gray, 00, Thetford
2. Jeffrey Martin, 8, Morrisville
3. Jamie Davis, 43, Wolcott
4. Juan Marshall, 79, Pittsfield
5. Justin Blakely, 17, Graniteville
13. Thomas Peck, 96, Waterbury
17. Tanner Woodard, 68, Waterbury
Road Warriors
1. Chris Davis, 69, Berlin
2. Josh Vilbrin, 07, Northfield
3. Justin Prescott, 44, Williston
4. Sean McCarthy, 86, Williamstown
5. Jamie York, 68, Barre
