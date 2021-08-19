Bjorn Westervelt, a 2020 Stowe High school graduate and sophomore at University of Vermont, defended his rollerski biathlon junior national title Aug. 7-8 at the Biathlon Rollerski Nationals in Jericho at the Camp Ethan Allen Training Center.
The best biathletes from across the nation competed on the paved rollerski loop and firing range.
Eighty-nine athletes competed to see who could “ski” the fastest and shoot the straightest.
The first day of racing involved a sprint race — 10K with two shooting stages, one prone and one standing.
Westervelt finished third, earning a bronze medal.
A pursuit race the second day involved skiing 12.5K with four shoots.
Westervelt won gold to defend his title as the junior national rollerski biathlon champion.
He is a member of the U.S. Biathlon Association junior national team and the college’s Nordic ski team.
The race was one of eight qualifying races to make the 2022 Olympic biathlon team.
Susan Dunkley of Vermont and Claire Egan of Maine have prequalified for the Olympic team.
The other spaces will be based on race results from this and the next seven events.
