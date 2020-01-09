Bjorn Westervelt, a senior at Stowe High School and a Craftsbury Outdoor Center biathlon athlete, was overall winner at the recent U.S. Biathlon Youth and Junior World Championship Trials, and was named to the Youth World Championship biathlon team.
Westervelt was overall winner in the youth men division, with firsts in the 10k pursuit and 7.5k sprint and a second in the 10k sprint.
The trials were held Dec. 28-31 at the Ethan Allen Firing Range in Jericho.
Athletes from across the country competed for a spot on the world championship team to represent the U.S. at the world championships in Lenzerheide, Switzerland. The Vermont team leaves Jan. 21 to represent the U.S. in a week of racing.
Westervelt was joined on the podium by teammate Tim Cobb from Westford, who placed third overall, earning him a spot on the team. Chloe Levins, a senior at Middlebury College and a native of Rutland, was the top junior woman and she also made the team.
All three Vermont biathletes are coached by Algis Shalna, the U.S. Biathlon Association Junior Developmental Coach and a former Olympic gold medalist.
“It is a huge honor to be part of such an amazing event that brings athletes together from all around the world,” Westervelt said.