Bjorn Westervelt competed in his third Biathlon World Championships earlier this month in Obertilliach, Austria, part of a relay team that finished eighth.
Westervelt, 19, and a 2020 graduate of Stowe High School, was one of 16 athletes chosen to represent the U.S. at the competition. Biathletes from all around the world participated in the week-long competition. No spectators were allowed at the event.
The International Biathlon Union cancelled all junior races this season due to COVID-19 concerns, except junior worlds.
Westervelt competed in three events, the 15 km race (92nd place), the sprint 10 km race (61st place), and the team relay, where all four of the U.S. juniors raced together for a very strong 8th place finish.
He stayed in Austria for an additional week of racing for Team USA in the last International Biathlon Union Biathlon Cup race of the season. He raced in three events in these races, two sprints and an individual race.
Westervelt is a first-year student at UVM in the Honor’s College studying engineering. He is also a member of the UVM Nordic ski team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.