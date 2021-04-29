The Vermont walleye fishing season opens Saturday, May 1, marking the return of some of the best walleye fishing in New England.
Excellent spring walleye fishing can be found in several Vermont lakes and rivers, including Lake Champlain and its tributaries — the Missisquoi, Lamoille and Winooski rivers and Otter Creek. A trio of additional waters, Lake Carmi, Chittenden Reservoir and the Connecticut River, also offer quality walleye fishing.
Veteran walleye anglers use a variety of techniques, but one of the simplest and most effective is to slowly troll a nightcrawler harness near the bottom. Most nightcrawler harnesses include a rotating blade ahead of two hooks, where the worm is secured. The blade produces a fish-attracting flash and vibration.
Shore-based anglers can catch walleyes on nightcrawlers or live minnows or by casting crankbaits or hard jerk baits. Walleyes are generally more active at night, so fishing in the dark is often more effective.
