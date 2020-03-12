The late the late Gordon “Mickey” and Virginia “Ginny” Cochran of Cochran’s Ski Area in Richmond are this year’s David Hakins inductees to the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame.
Now in its seventh decade, the non-profit Cochran’s Ski Area has introduced countless generations to alpine skiing.
Cochran’s was developed by Yankee ingenuity on Mickey and Ginny’s kitchen table on Feb. 5, 1961. A true family business, Mickey’s engineering skills, coupled with Ginny’s love of life, her children’s activities and down-home motherly instincts made this vision into reality, one that has endured through decades.
The couple and their family worked together each winter to organize events, run and fix the machinery and work around the never-quite-enough-snow, to introduce countless kids to a favorite Vermont winter pastime, stressing fun along the way.
Cochran’s has been passed along to the hands of Mickey and Ginny’s four children, all who became Olympians and are all members of the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame.
The year 2021 marks the ski area’s 70th year of operation, with participation by the Cochran’s grandchildren and great grandchildren.
All of this year’s hall of fame class will be formally inducted April 25 at the Delta Marriott Burlington Hotel, Williston Road, South Burlington.
Info: vermontsportshall.com.