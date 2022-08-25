A who’s who of Vermont’s ski and snowboarding world will gather at Timberline Lodge at Bolton Valley Resort Saturday, Sept. 24, 5 p.m., to induct the Class of 2022 into the Vermont Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame.
The event, hosted by the Vermont Ski and Snowboard Museum in Stowe, will also honor the recipients of the Paul Robbins Journalism Award and Bill McCollom Community Award.
One of the highlights of the event will be the premier of short biographical films created for each inductee shown before their acceptance speeches.
This year’s inductees include Bolton Valley Resort’s founder Ralph DesLauriers; Olympic ski jumper, entrepreneur and Norwich native Jim Holland; Olympian, TV announcer and movie star Rip McManus of Rutland; and Mad River Glen ski area visionary Betsy Pratt.
Writer and author Greg Morrill of Stowe is the recipient of the Paul Robbins Journalism Award while the Bill McCollom Community Award will be presented to the Catamount Trail Association.
Since 2002, the Vermont Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame has recognized more than 78 people who have made snow sports history in our state. The Hall of Fame honors athletes, special contributors and pioneers of Vermont skiing and riding who promoted or contributed to the sports in Vermont; documents the histories of inductees in the museum’s collection; and recognizes their accomplishments through the Induction Ceremony.
Here are this year’s inductees:
Jim Holland
Two-time Olympic ski jumper Holland got his start jumping at the Dartmouth ski jump across the river from his home in Norwich. He went on the win six national championships and competed at Olympic Games in Albertville, France (1992) and Lillehammer, Norway.
He and his childhood friend John Bresee founded the online retail giant, backcountry.com.
Betsy Pratt
Pratt first discovered Mad River Glen on a ski trip in 1954 where she met Trux Pratt. They soon married, and while on their honeymoon bought a ski house in North Fayston. Eventually Trux bought Mad River Glen and when he died in 1975, Pratt took the reins. Through the years she carefully preserved its unique character and expanded the mountain’s conservationist ethos.
In 1995 she transferred ownership of the ski area to the Mad River Co-op, the first and only cooperatively owned ski area in the country.
Ralph DesLauriers
DesLauriers may very well be the last ski area founder alive today who still owns and operates the resort they built, demonstrating an incredible life-long commitment to the Vermont ski industry.
Bolton Valley debuted on Christmas Eve in 1966. Three double chairlifts served nine trails and three slopes spanning 963 vertical feet.
DesLauriers continued to expand and improve the resort he founded and loved until 1997 when the resort changed ownership.
In 2017 Ralph re-purchased Bolton Valley with his children, Lindsay, Evan and Adam who now follow in his footsteps and run the resort. Bolton is one of the few independently run ski areas in Vermont.
Rip McManus
McManus got his start skiing at Pico Peak in the junior ski program and racing for the Pico Ski Club. He went on to compete on the European circuit before enrolling at, and racing for, Denver University. Enlisting in the U.S. Army, Rip raced within the International Military Sports Council.
He was named to the 1963-64 U.S. Ski Team after winning the American National Championships and represented the U.S. at the 1964 Olympics in Innsbruck.
He was a cast member and ski race double for Robert Redford in the 1969 film “Downhill Racer.” McManus’s life was cut short by a traffic accident in 1982.
Greg Morrill — Paul Robbins Journalism Award
Morrill grew up and began skiing in the Eastern Slope region of New Hampshire. In 1968 he took a job at the IBM Burlington facility, in large part due to the easy proximity to skiing.
Thirty-one years later he retired, only to begin an 11-year stint teaching computer science at St. Michael’s College.
He later began writing about skiing history and nostalgia in a weekly Stowe Reporter newspaper column during the ski season. His Retro-Ski column is built around weekly trivia questions, which test reader’s knowledge of skiing history. Greg maintains a blog at retro-skiing.com which contains all his trivia and related columns.
His 2014 book “Retro-Ski: A Nostalgic Look Back at Skiing” follows his trivia format where each chapter asks and answers a skiing history related question.
Morrill logs in around 80 days of skiing each season, splitting his time between Vermont and Utah.
Catamount Trail Association — Bill McCollom Community Award
The Bill McCollom Community Award recognizes a group or organization within the skiing and riding community that is making a significant and unique contribution to further Vermont’s place in skiing and snowboarding history.
At the ceremony, hearty appetizers and hors d’oeuvres will be served accompanied by live music.
Vermont beers and signature cocktails will be available at a cash bar as a raffle for a Bolton Valley season pass takes place.
For information, visit vtssm.org.
