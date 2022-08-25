Vermont Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame

A who’s who of Vermont’s ski and snowboarding world will gather at Timberline Lodge at Bolton Valley Resort Saturday, Sept. 24, 5 p.m., to induct the Class of 2022 into the Vermont Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame.

The event, hosted by the Vermont Ski and Snowboard Museum in Stowe, will also honor the recipients of the Paul Robbins Journalism Award and Bill McCollom Community Award.

Greg Morrill

