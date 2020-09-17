The Canada goose hunting season, to help control Vermont’s resident Canada goose population prior to the arrival of Canada geese migrating south from Canada, started Sept. 1.
The season will be open statewide with a daily bag limit of five Canada geese in the Connecticut River Zone and eight in the rest of Vermont. It runs through Sept. 25.
A second Canada goose hunting season for resident and migrant birds will be held Oct. 10 to Nov. 8 with a daily bag limit of two Canada geese in the Lake Champlain and interior Vermont zones.
In the Connecticut River zone, the second Canada goose season will be Oct. 6 to Nov. 8, and Nov. 17 to Dec. 12 with a daily bag limit of two Canada geese.
A hunting license is required, and a waterfowl hunter 16 or older must carry current federal and Vermont duck stamps.
