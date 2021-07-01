An annual hockey game pitting the best recently-graduated seniors from Vermont against their counterparts from New Hampshire was back this past weekend at Stowe Arena.
The boys and girls split the annual Make-A-Wish All-Star Hockey Classic, with the Green Mountain girls winning their game 4-2, and the Granite State boys blanking Vermont 3-0.
For local talent, Henry Paumgarten, a Stowe High School graduate, was back on his home ice.
Paumgarten’s high school hockey career ended simultaneously on incredibly high and devastatingly low notes — he scored a double hat trick (Henry VI, anyone?) in the first round of the playoffs, but Stowe was almost immediately afterward forced to pull all of its teams out of the postseason after numerous cases of COVID-19 were noted in the school.
Other local players included Allison Walker, a Morristown skater who played for Rice her senior year, and Liam Guyette, a goalie from Harwood Union. Guyette stopped 11 shots to earn the Vermont side’s MVP award.
On the girls’ side, the Vermont win broke New Hampshire’s four-game winning streak in the Make-A-Wish twin-state game.
For the boys, it was New Hampshire who got one back after three straight Vermont wins.
All proceeds from the the game help fulfill special wishes for children with life-threatening medical conditions. The Hockey Classic has raised $285,000 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.