A hunter may take up to four deer in Vermont’s two-part archery season if they do not shoot any deer in the other deer seasons.
The purchase of an archery deer license and tag is required for each deer. No more than one of the deer taken during archery season may be a legal buck if no buck is taken in the other deer seasons.
Antlerless deer hunting is allowed during archery season statewide this year.
Check the Vermont Fish & Wildlife website, vtfishandwildlife.com, for regulations in each state wildlife management unit.
Hunters must have a standard hunting license in order to purchase an add-on archery deer license, except that nonresidents may purchase an archery only deer license.
Hunters planning a Vermont archery hunting trip will find it helpful to download a copy of the 2019 white-tailed deer harvest report from department’s website. It has the number of deer taken in each town in last year's deer hunting seasons.
