The Vermont Alpine Racing Association is inducting Fred Coriell into the 2020 Hall of Fame.
Coriell had a long and revered history in Vermont ski racing. Serving more than 10 years on the VARA board, he worked on many committees where he made a substantial impact. He was a trustee for The Killington Mountain School and the owner of Peak Performance Ski Shop, where he successfully helped many VARA members acquire properly fitted equipment.
During Coriell’s long tenure on the VARA board, he helped guide the association through many changes and lead and executed new initiatives. He was chair of the nominating committee and was mindful of his work with recruiting VARA board members. He was always family-focused and cognizant of the effects of the changes and updates in VARA policies on these families.
The Coriell family has been entrenched not only in Vermont ski racing, but they were also committed to Killington Mountain School. Coriell was president of the board of trustees, and his three boys, Fred Jr., David and Scott, all went through the mid-Vermont council system and the school. They were star athletes at Woodstock High School and achieved top academic and athletic results while students. All three of the Coriell children attended Middlebury College, where they competed as members of the alpine ski team.
“Coriell’s passion for developing youth interest in ski racing, generosity, kindness, caring and understanding were felt throughout the VARA community. He was constantly looking for ways to give back. His support showed in the smiles on the faces of those he helped,” according to an announcement from VARA.
Coriell passed away in November 2019.
