The U.S. Alpine Ski Team has been named.
Two-time Olympic champion and six-time world champion Mikaela Shiffrin, and Bormio, Italy, super-G victor Ryan Cochran-Siegle are among 44 athletes nominated to represent the U.S. for the 2021-22 season.
The team had more depth during the 2020-21 season than it’s experienced in years, grabbing 18 podiums and four victories across five athletes, led by Shiffrin, with three victories, and Cochran-Siegle with two podiums and his career-first World Cup victory.
It was a season that saw Shiffrin take four world championship medals, Ben Ritchie’s gold in slalom and AJ Hurt’s bronze in slalom at the world juniors, career-first podiums by Paula Moltzan in the parallel, and Breezy Johnson’s four-straight third-place finishes in downhill. Tommy Ford also snagged second place in an early-season Santa Caterina giant slalom.
The 2021-22 season kick offs with the a World Cup opener in Soelden, Austria, Oct.23-24, and will feature the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, China, from Feb. 4-20. Due to COVID-19, Olympic test events were canceled, so both the men and the women will head into the Olympics without having skied the tracks.
2021-22 U.S. Alpine Ski Team nominations:
A Team
Women
- Breezy Johnson (Victor, Idaho; Rowmark Ski Academy)
- Paula Moltzan (Prior Lake, Minn.; Buck Hill Ski Team/Ski and Snowboard Club Vail and University of Vermont)
- Nina O’Brien (Edwards, Colo.; Burke Mountain Academy/Squaw Valley Ski Team)
- Mikaela Shiffrin (Eagle-Vail, Colo.; Burke Mountain Academy/Ski & Snowboard Club)
Men
- Bryce Bennett (Squaw Valley, Calif.; Squaw Valley Ski Team)
- Ryan Cochran-Siegle (Starksboro; Cochran’s/Mount Mansfield Ski & Snowboard Club)
- Tommy Ford (Bend, Ore.; Mt. Bachelor Ski Education Foundation)
- Travis Ganong (Squaw Valley, Calif.; Squaw Valley Ski Team)
- Steven Nyman (Sundance, Utah; Park City Ski and Snowboard/Sundance Ski Team)
B Team
Women
- Keely Cashman (Strawberry, Calif.; Squaw Valley Ski Team; 4/4/1999)
- AJ Hurt (Carnelian Bay, Calif.; Squaw Valley Ski Team; 12/5/2000)
- Alice Merryweather (Hingham, Mass.; Attitash Race Team/Stratton Mountain School; 10/5/1996)
- Jacqueline Wiles (Aurora, Ore.; White Pass Ski Club; 7/13/1992)
- Isabella Wright (Salt Lake City; Snowbird Sports Education Foundation; 2/10/1997)
Men
- Erik Arvidsson (Woodside, Calif; Squaw Valley Ski Team and Middlebury College)
- Sam DuPratt (Park City; Park City Ski Education Foundation)
- Bridger Gile (Aspen, Aspen Valley Ski Club/Ski & Snowboard Club Vail)
- Jared Goldberg (Holladay, Utah; Snowbird Sports Education Foundation; 6/15/1991)
- Jimmy Krupka (Waitsfield; Green Mountain Valley School and Dartmouth College)
- Sam Morse (Carrabassett Valley, Maine; Carrabassett Valley Academy)
- Kyle Negomir (Littleton, Colo.; Ski & Snowboard Club Vail)
- River Radamus (Edwards, Colo.; Ski & Snowboard Club Vail)
- Ben Ritchie (Waitsfield; Green Mountain Valley School)
- Jett Seymour (Steamboat, Colo.; Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club and University of Denver Ski Team)
- Luke Winters (Gresham, Ore.; Sugar Bowl Academy)
C Team
Women
- Katie Hensien (Redmond, Wash.; Rowmark Ski Academy)
- Nicola Rountree-Williams (Edwards, Colo.; Loveland Ski Area)
- Zoe Zimmermann (Gilford, N.H.; Burke Mountain Academy)
Men
- Isaiah Nelson (Wayzata, Minn.; Buck Hill Ski Racing Club)
Development Team
- Women: Mary Bocock, Ava Sunshine Jemison (Burke), Lauren Macuga, Allie Resnick, Emma Resnick, Dasha Romanov, and Alix Wilkinson.
- Men: Justin Bigatel, Camden Palmquist, Trent Pennington, Jay Poulter (Stratton), Cooper Puckett, Ryder Sarchett, and Jack Smith.
