MadDog Trout Unlimited 2 Fly, a fly-fishing tournament to benefit the Vermont Trout Camp, is Sept. 11, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on the Winooski River and its tributaries — excluding the trophy stretch in Waterbury.
Competitors should meet at the Fly Rod Shop, 2703 Waterbury Road, Stowe, for this dry/dropper fly fishing catch and release tournament. Any combination of flies can be used, but the top fly needs to be fished dry.
