Starting line

Skiers depart the starting line during an earlier race to the Trapp cabin.

 File photo

On Sunday, March 19, the Trapps 5K race to the cabin will be held.

The mass start race begins at 9:30 a.m. Registration begins in the yurt behind the ski shop at 8 a.m. and closes at 9:15 a.m.

