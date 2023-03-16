On Sunday, March 19, the Trapps 5K race to the cabin will be held.
The mass start race begins at 9:30 a.m. Registration begins in the yurt behind the ski shop at 8 a.m. and closes at 9:15 a.m.
On Sunday, March 19, the Trapps 5K race to the cabin will be held.
The mass start race begins at 9:30 a.m. Registration begins in the yurt behind the ski shop at 8 a.m. and closes at 9:15 a.m.
The technique is the classical/diagonal stride technique. The entry fee is $15 for adults 19 and up and $10 for 19 and under. The course is flat for the first kilometer then begins a continuous easy to moderate climb to the cabin for four kilometers, where it ends.
Afterward, racers will be treated to hot cider and hot chocolate at the cabin.
For all abilities. Questions? Call Leigh Mallory at 802-238-3455.
