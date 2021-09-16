The Trapp Cabin Trail Races are back at Trapp Family Outdoor Center Sunday, Sept. 19, for a 5K, 10K and half marathon to raise money for Green Mountain Adaptive.
It’s a great opportunity to try trail running, look for a personal best or put the pedal down and go for the gold.
Beginning and ending in the Trapp meadow, the races wind through 800 vertical feet of forest, bubbling streams and wildflowers. The races follow a dirt road briefly before merging with double track cross-country trails. The 5K follows Lodge Spur to Luce Hill Loop, following the singletrack trail back to the finish.
The 10K continues to Tap Line, follows Chris’s Run to the cabin and returns on Growler and Tap Line to the finish.
The half-marathon is by far the most popular race and attracts racers from all over New England. The course does a double loop of the 10.5K and offers runners a perfect opportunity to train for the upcoming Trapp Mountain Marathon. These trails are not accessible to the general public, so this is a special opportunity to run in a unique location.
Bib pickup and same-day registration is at 7 a.m. and the races start at 8 a.m.
Walkers are welcome for the 5K. All runners get a medal at the finish and a chance to win raffle prizes.
Sign up at greenmtnadaptive.org.
Attention mountain bikers
A new component to the Trapp Cabin Trail Race this year is an adaptive mountain bike ride.
The course for the adaptive ride is slightly different from the runners’ course to better suit the needs of hand cycles. The 3-mile route loops around Sugar Road and Russell Knoll Track, both wider and undulating logging roads also used for Nordic skiing in the winter. Riders can choose to shorten the loop if needed or repeat the loop to extend the ride.
The ride will start at 9:15 a.m. and will not be a timed event this year. Riders demoing bikes should plan to arrive around 8:30 a.m. to get assigned to bikes for the start. Later starters will be welcome until 11 a.m. only. All courses will share the same start and finish areas.
“In the past, a few of Green Mountain Adaptive’s athletes have participated in the trail race, but we wanted to expand participation by including a course suitable for wheelchair users,” said board member Pascale Savard. “Adding the adaptive mountain bikes will mean that more adaptive athletes will be able to participate this year.
For more information, to reserve a bike or to volunteer contact pascale@greenmtnadaptive.org.
