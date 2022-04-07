Mt. Mansfield Academy's Sophia Bechtel, Caroline Johnson and Christina Winchell qualified to compete in slalom, giant slalom and super G against top ranked U16s in the 2022 National Championships at Sugarloaf, Maine, April 2-6.
In addition, 10 academy athletes qualified to compete in the eastern championships and eastern finals this season.
“We’re so proud of all our kids as they competed and represented Mt. Mansfield Academy throughout this season,” said U16 coach Garrett Lashar.
