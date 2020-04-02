I got a call from Anthony Adamis Jr. Tuesday afternoon. His dad, Anthony Adamis, had passed away, age 94.
So what’s the local news Stowe angle on that?
The golden Greek is Tony Adams. More of his words have flowed through a television camera and microphone, bouncing up to the antennas on top of Mount Mansfield, than any Vermonter who has ever lived. And those words were relayed to viewers throughout the Green Mountains, New York’s North Country, most of New Hampshire as well as the Canadian English-speaking world from Sherbrooke to Montreal.
He did sports from Day One on WCAX, when Red Martin introduced the newfangled world of television to rural Vermont in 1954. Until 1989, he was must-see sports news every evening with a staggering 15 minutes of daily airtime, produced, written and mostly filmed by the man himself.
He wasn’t just a sports guy. Tony hosted “Across the Fence,” the legendary midday feature with the UVM Extension people, covering farm, home and community features. I’m guessing over 10,000 shows from 1966 to 2005.
The man never stopped. He lost his wonderful bride, Mary, to ALS in 1990. His tribute for nearly 30 years displayed the person he was, delivering over 22,000 hours of volunteer service to what is now known as the UVM Medical Center. A proud expert on Greek tradition and history, Tony at one time enthralled many Vermont travelers with his stories and friendship, hosting tours to his ancestral homeland and other European treasures.
Tony had name recognition in the millions; friends in the thousands. The Matthews mini-clan, like several other lifetime friends who will be reflecting over the coming days, had Tony on the top shelf of special people.
I met him for the first time at age 16 as cub sports reporter for the Burlington Daily News. While he was here in Stowe for lunch one day a couple of years ago, I showed Tony an unfinished oil painting, a product of my sister’s godfather-artist. I showed him the back side where I had created a make-believe banner (this was maybe age 11-12) saying “WCAX, 620 on Your Dial.” I confessed that, with a bedroom delivering a direct view of Centennial Field — night game, Burlington A’s — I hung the banner out the window and, with a wooden cross from Sunday school as the make-believe microphone, would announce the action as Tony Adams did the same on the radio. Tony choked up.
Everybody has Tony stories. I was once a TV guest, as he hosted anyone who in those days who scored a hole-in-one. Mine was bizarre (I brought a witness); on a par 3-97-yard test, this lefthander hitting crosshanded with a righty 8-iron sent the ball in on the fly.
Tony got me in shape over six months back in 1967, getting ready for Fort Dix basic training — the only time I ever beat him in a mile run. My to-be wife and her UVM classmate once joined Tony on “Across the Fence” as home-ec specialists. He and Mary honored us with attendance at our New York wedding.
We were in touch often during my 20-year Boston sabbatical, but things picked up upon return. There were many baseball trips over last 25 years to Boston and Montreal, including visits to the respective press boxes.
At both places, fans from Vermont would recognize and wave “Hi Tony.” He loved it. And one Expo Sunday game was missed when our car died in Swanton; Fred of Stowe Auto fame came up, drove us back, dropping off Tony at his home in Essex Junction, we having occupied the useless car on his flatbed, while wife Ruth rode shotgun with Fred.
And of, course, there was plenty of football, often with a carload headed to Dartmouth, sometimes just us. Tony and I took in the season finale a few years back with Princeton-Dartmouth. The drive back was usual; chatting about history, politics, life, friends and family.
On this one, suddenly the car sputtered on I-89. The 74 mph started to slow, engine stopped; we were coasting on a very cold evening. We were out of gas.
I’m thinking here I am with the most famous person in Vermont and they’re about to find us frozen by the road and it’s my fault. There was a slight dip in the grade and we kept moving. Ahead suddenly was the South Barre exit. We made it off the edge, picked up steam and coasted the gift from God down the 2-mile hill to Route 14 and a gas station.
When I dropped by to see Tony at the senior center in South Burlington two weeks ago, coronavirus was still fake news. I sensed, however, our chat was the last one and we both exchanged our nuanced goodbyes.
I didn’t have the courage to say, Good Night, Good Sport.
Dave Matthews lives in Stowe.