For the fourth year in a row, Stowe native Tiger Shaw, president and CEO of the United States Ski and Snowboard Association, has been home for Thanksgiving.
The trip to Killington, Thanksgiving at his mom M.J.’s place with family and a few runs at the mountain that put him on the U.S. Ski Team in the 1980s gives him a very little time for reflection. But enough.
We caught up with Shaw in the finish corral at Saturday’s giant slalom at Killington to ask why his home state can pull off not only one of the best stops on the FIS Women’s World Cup Tour, but also how it continues to turn out some of the best women racers in the world.
Stowe Reporter: Tiger, let’s start by how did you spend your Thanksgiving this year?
Tiger: Well, in Vermont, of course.
SR: Did you go home?
Tiger: Yeah, well, I went home to Stowe. My mom’s still in Stowe and have family there.
SR: Do you have any special traditions for Thanksgiving?
Tiger: Well, the pattern has been come down here [to Killington] and check it out Wednesday, go up there and take a few runs in Stowe and turkey dinner and then come down Friday morning and check it out here. I mean, it’s four years in a row now. It feels very natural.
SR: What did you make of the snow at Stowe?
Tiger: It was amazing. They had Lift Line open. I didn’t know they were covering Lift Line so early. And it was wall to wall.
SR: Who’d you ski with?
Tiger: Just myself. I couldn’t get anyone to come with me. It was blowing and people were still getting into town and all that.
SR: Did anybody pick you out of the crowd on the hill?
Tiger: No, I went with no patches. Nobody even recognized me.
SR: Is it nostalgic to ski Stowe?
Tiger: It is. I love riding that quad and going into the Octagon and hanging out for a while to warm up and ski that mountain. It’s one of the greatest mountains in the Northeast.
SR: There are at least eight current or former NCAA collegiate racers here.
Tiger: Yeah, well, amongst our team and the Canadian and the Norwegian teams. As you know, the Norwegians send a lot of their athletes and kids away for school and so our D-1 schools are a great place for them to be. And they raise the level of competition in D-1 racing, which is great for all the Americans that are in D-1 racing.
So, I think what it’s done is it’s given a lot of American athletes a chance to pursue their academic career at the same time. And we support that heavily. We give out about $240,000 in tuition reimbursement every year. A lot of people don’t know about that. A couple of trustees back in the ’80s started up an endowment. So, it’s permanent so that those funds are permanently paid out.
That makes it also available for an athlete on the team to go to school part-time. [We have] 65 out of 170 athletes that are in college on all of our teams and 45 of them are still in high school.
SR: Have you been following California’s Fair Pay to Play Act?
Tiger: Yeah. I mean, we’ve been practicing that for some time now, that many of our athletes, if they have endorsements [and it is a] conflict with one of the team sponsors, it’s possible to do that in most categories.
The challenge with NCAA and D-1 alpine and Nordic racing is that the NCAA doesn’t focus on our sport. They apply odd rules to skiing. So, you end up with some tricky situations that shouldn’t be. The NCAA will come around now that they’re very much reacting to athletes’ rights and athletes’ commercial rights and trying to find that happy middle ground. They’ll acquiesce very quickly to any kind of pressure points like that.
SR: And that’ll be a benefit for our sport.
Tiger: Yeah. You know, it’s always a challenge when you have a team sport and commercial sponsors and then athletes on the team and their commercial rights. And how do you balance the two? And the NCAA and those schools have been usurping all their rights for the school in the name of the team.
And if it truly does fund a lot of scholarships for athletes that otherwise wouldn’t get any of the individual sponsors, that’s wonderful. And that’s the argument the NCAA makes is like “don’t wreck that system.” If all the money goes to superstars and not to the program, how are you going to fund the program?
SR: You’ve been at the helm of USSA for six years. How long did it take for you to think: “We’re executing on my vision now?”
Tiger: It took a couple of years to really understand what was going to be the most important for us to focus on. Athletics: No question. One of the questions there is development versus the highest-level teams. You cannot ignore your pipelines.
Our [ski] clubs do an amazing job. We have 413 clubs across the country, which do an amazing job of creating and gestating great athletes. And then at what point do they need to be with a national team? That’s where we need to be the best. And it’s hard, because a lot of times you put your top resources in your A team, let’s say. But, your development or entry-level team is really where you need top resources.
So in alpine, we flipped it on its head recently and have two of our greatest coaches at the development-team level so we [can] make sure when kids get to that level, they continue to accelerate upward. And it’s working.