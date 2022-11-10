This fall, the Stowe Youth Soccer Boys 3-4 White Team went undefeated in all contests, boasting a 14-0-1 record, securing the title of Vermont state champions.
The team featured a roster including Cedar Keaton, Sam Peterman, Spencer King, Kelley Gleason, Bode Gleason, Sven Johnson, JJ Robbins, Parker Liljedahl, Porter Thorndike, Miles Percy and Charlie Krukar.
