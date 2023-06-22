The Stowe Youth Lacrosse U15 boys’ team are 2023 league champions.
The team beat Williston-Hinesburg 13-4 in the championship game on June 11.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
The Stowe Youth Lacrosse U15 boys’ team are 2023 league champions.
The team beat Williston-Hinesburg 13-4 in the championship game on June 11.
“Overall, the weekend was a sweep, with every player coming up strong. The teams scored goals early and kept the momentum in their favor,” said head coach Will Ardolino.
After defeating Fairfax 16-5 in the quarterfinals and Colchester 15-5 in the semifinals, the Stowe Raiders showed up prepared to challenge in Sunday’s game against Williston-Hinesburg.
The boys were led by its captains, midfielder Cam Bradley, defenseman Max Santanello, and attackman Reece King.
Eider Newlin led on offense with five goals. Bradley had two goals and five face-off wins while Scanlan Forrest posted two goals and two face-offs.
David McLaughlin had two face-offs, a goal, an assist and one turnover. Rex Wise had three assists and caused two turnovers. Paddy Heraty applied consistent threat on attack and at face-off, scoring a goal, with an assist and turnover.
The team’s midfielders outhustled the opponents with speed and endurance. Robbie Schulze scored a goal, Hayden Macdonald scooped three ground balls, and long-pole middie Reuben Berlin was essential in man-down situations, gaining the team possession with three turnovers.
At defense, playing strong positioning, blocking passes, applying consistent pressure and striking accurate stick checks, Santanello and Dan Donza each had three turnovers. Donza added an assist and a goal to finish the season. Stewart Lemnah had two turnovers, and Charles Roscioli-Barrah also saw two turnovers.
Coming up huge in front of the net, goalie Luca Rovetto carried the team home with nine saves.
Ardolino, assistant coach Nick Nunez and associate coach Will King helped to keep spirits high on the sidelines.
Players Noah Vandenberg, Bentley Strazzulla and Will Frame were unable to attend the game.
Alex Bradley kept stats and Stowe High School attackmen Max King and Braden Fox added mentorship.
The team scored goals early and kept the momentum in its favor.
The Stowe Raiders were ranked fifth in their division before the weekend and rose above the competition as 2023 Division 3 U15 Northern Vermont Youth Lacrosse League champions.
“Many thanks go out to the parents, league, coaches, officials, administrations, and fans who helped make this special day happen,” Ardolino said.
Voting is open for the annual 4393 Awards, a reader survey sponsored by the Stowe Reporter and News & Citizen to honor the best in our area. Readers helped shape the survey in May by nominating their favorites in each category. Voting is open through June 23. ONE VOTE PER EMAIL ADDRESS. Winners will be announced this summer.
Social Media Advertising - Sponsored Local Content
News, arts, events, community and more from the Vermont Community Newspaper Group.
Our weekly newsletters deliver the latest headlines, upcoming events and local information — straight from the newsroom!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.