Under-10 tier 3 team
The Stowe Youth Hockey under-10 tier 3 team finished its regular season on Saturday, Feb. 1, with two home games at Stowe Arena. Both games were fast-paced and full of great teamwork by the Stowe squad.
Jack Peterson played goalie in both games and had stellar saves and showed great concentration.
• First, Stowe played the Chittenden-South Burlington U10 tier 3 team. At 33 seconds into the game, Jaxson Ruane made an accurate pass to Ian Wilkesman, who scored the first goal of the game. Stowe scored eight more times, with Scanlon Forrest earning a hat trick, another goal from Wilkesman, two goals from Cameron Bradley, and one goal each from Reece King and Ruane. Jack Boes, Bradley, Daniel Donza and Ruane all had assists.
Final score: Stowe 9, CSB 5.
• The second game of the day brought Harwood U10 tier 3 to Stowe Arena. Gunnar Mink and Travis Roy continued their strong defensive play from the morning game and often prevented Harwood players from making accurate shots on the Stowe goal.
Forrest scored a power-play goal off a strong pass by Wilkesman. King scored the second goal unassisted. Wilkesman had a great breakaway at the end of the third period and scored with only four seconds left in the game.
Stowe played hard throughout the game, but came up short, losing 6-3.
— Chessie Roy