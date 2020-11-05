Stowe takes out SoBu in season opener
On Halloween, Saturday, Oct. 31, Stowe Youth Hockey’s U12 team played its first game of the season against South Burlington and came away with the win.
The score was 9-0.
Passing and teamwork could be seen from beginning to end with this new U12 team.
Lots of shots were made on goal. Cameron Bradley, Noah Brown, Felix Fortmann, Ian Nolan, Jack Peterson, Jaxson Ruane, Max Santenello and Ian Wilkesman all scored.
The defensive team was on it from start to finish today with Charlie Iseelhardt playing great in goal and Felix Fortmann, Jackie Henderson, Ian Nolan, Ada Reilly, Travis Roy and Quinn Sheldon clearing the puck out of the zone or keeping it in to give the offense another chance to score.
Fortmann was able to push the puck out of the zone a few times with breakaways and scored three times.
— Patrice Cleaves
Stowe Raiders blank St. Albans in opener
The Stowe U10 Tier 3 Raiders hosted St. Albans to open their season Sunday. The Raiders came on strong from the first drop of the puck, controlling play for most of the game. The final score was 7-0.
Daniel Donza opened the season’s scoring with a sweet top corner wrist shot and a second later in the period. Braxton Orr netted two goals with Stewart Lemnah completing the two goal scorers, getting the season off to a fast start.
Forwards Ryan and Spencer Hughes had numerous chances knocked away by the St. Albans goaltender and Jody Semler nearly netted a quick inside shot. The defense was outstanding, led by Silas Fils-Aime netting his first goal as a Stowe Raider. Gunnar Mink and Jack Boes were all over the puck, giving St. Albans little chance to advance into our zone.
Goaltender Landon Kneale turned away everything directed his way, making this best save later in the third period from close range.
— Michael Hughes
